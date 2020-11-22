Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

