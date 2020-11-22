Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $61.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.