Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

