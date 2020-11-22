19,705 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

