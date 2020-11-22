Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $439.60 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

