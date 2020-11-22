Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 67,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 49.9% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NYSE FMC opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

