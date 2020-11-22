Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.