Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,714,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $9,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

