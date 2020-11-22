Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

