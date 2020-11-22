Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RFCI stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

