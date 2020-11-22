Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In related news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

