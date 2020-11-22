Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 294,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.