Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

