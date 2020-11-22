SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,782,000 after buying an additional 123,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $57.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

