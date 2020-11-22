Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Globant by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

