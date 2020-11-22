Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.

