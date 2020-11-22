Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 395.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

