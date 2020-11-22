Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $249.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66.

