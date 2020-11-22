Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

