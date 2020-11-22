Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 156 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $173.51 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $395,288. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.