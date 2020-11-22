Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 467.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.