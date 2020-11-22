Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,817 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TrueCar by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock worth $98,277 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

