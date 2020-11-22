Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

