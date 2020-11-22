Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

