Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 113.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 189.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.