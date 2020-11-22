Contrasting Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Biostage has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41% DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.48 billion 20.55 $101.10 million $1.84 171.67

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 1 4 14 0 2.68

DexCom has a consensus target price of $406.22, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

DexCom beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

