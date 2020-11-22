First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,083,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 385,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,315,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,476 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

