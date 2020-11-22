Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $558,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 983.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,565 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.59.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

