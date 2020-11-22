Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 59,018 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $25.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $3,513,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,950,047 shares of company stock worth $76,484,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

