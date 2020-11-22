Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,020,000 after purchasing an additional 929,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,988,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,421,000 after buying an additional 212,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,196,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

