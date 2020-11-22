Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 85,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

