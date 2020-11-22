Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 5.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,205 shares of company stock worth $1,532,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

