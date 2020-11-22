Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 817.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 339.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $35,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -210.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,381,755 shares of company stock valued at $423,357,647. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.