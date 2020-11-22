Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 98 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

