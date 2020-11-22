Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Medifast worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.75.

Shares of MED opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.80. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

