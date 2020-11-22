Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 162,068 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1,173.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Dynavax Technologies worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.
