Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.70 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.