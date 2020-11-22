Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $792,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 72.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

