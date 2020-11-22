First Trust Advisors LP Sells 605,949 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 605,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 53.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

OKE stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

