ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 5,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 279.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 95.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 222.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

