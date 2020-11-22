WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.57. 3,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

