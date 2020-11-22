iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 26,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 40,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $934,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.