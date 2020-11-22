WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.02. 2,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

