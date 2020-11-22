ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.60. 4,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

