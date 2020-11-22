First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nov 22nd, 2020

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.12. 14,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 40,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,681,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

