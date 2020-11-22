First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.37. 19,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 8,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.