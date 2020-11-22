PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 4,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFEM. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

