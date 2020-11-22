Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 13,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 41,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,320 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.