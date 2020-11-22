Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 15,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 32,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

