Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 1,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

